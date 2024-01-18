Live
Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC judge asks accused to be cautious about raising allegations against central agencies
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, cautioned Kuntal Ghosh, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal, to be extremely cautious henceforth while raising any allegation against any of the two central agencies (ED, CBI) probing the case.
Ghosh came in the limelight last year after he accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials of putting pressure on him to name Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress general secretary and party's Lok Sabha member, in the school job case.
On Thursday, he made a fresh application at the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay accusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths who are conducting a parallel investigation in the school job case.
In this application, Ghosh claimed that the CBI sleuths took his signature on a piece of paper and then claimed to have forwarded it for examination to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Ghosh appealed to the court to intervene so that CFSL sends him a copy of the receipt.
The CBI counsel informed the court that since Ghosh was arrested, all his belongings seized then is in ED's custody and hence there was no question of CBI taking a specimen signature of Ghosh.
Thereafter Justice Gangopadhyay while observing that there is no basic behind the application of Ghosh cautioned him to be careful in future while raising such allegations.