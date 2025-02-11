Bengal school job case: CBI finally collects voice samples of Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, on Tuesday, finally managed to collect the voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for school job case in West Bengal.

Bhadra, on Tuesday, finally turned up at a special court in India following which the decks were cleared for the central agency officials to collect his voice samples.

Earlier, three consecutive attempts by the CBI officials to collect the same failed as Bhadra did not turn up physically at the special court on medical grounds.

First, on January 21, CBI officials failed to collect the voice samples of Bhadra as he did not appear at the court physically. Thereafter, the next date for the same was fixed on January 28.

However, the CBI failed to collect the voice samples on that date as well because of his absence from the court. Thereafter, February 5 was fixed as the third date for the same.

On that last date also, Bhadra failed to turn up at the court, and hence CBI could not collect the voice samples.

Finally, Wednesday was fixed as the new date and CBI officials finally managed to collect his voice samples as the latter physically turned up at the court.

Insiders said the voice samples will be sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination. After receiving the reports from there it will be matched with the recording of a mobile conversation where Bhadra was heard conversing.

Even after securing bail in the case filed by the ED, Bhadra could not walk out of prison as he was arrested by CBI in the same matter.

Earlier, ED sleuths also collected the voice samples of Bhadra. The trial process in the ED-registered case at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ((PMLA) in Kolkata has already started this month.

There are 53 accused, 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities or trusts, as mentioned in the subsequent chargesheets filed by ED in the matter.