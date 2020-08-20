Bengaluru: Hey baby! New elephant adds to Bannerghatta

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) which is known for the popular tourist spot in Bengaluru has welcomed new elephant calf, taking the total count of elephants at the animal facility to 25. The officials claim that the mother and calf are healthy. Soon the officials will have a naming ceremony for the calf.

According to the BBP official, the mother elephant named Suvarna, a 45-year-old, gave birth and who is part of a semi enclosure at the animal facility. The newborn baby elephant, which will be named in the coming days had joined its mother and rest of the pack and ventured into the forest area.

Meanwhile, an a one-and-a-half year old Indian Gaur was found on Monday in a farmland in Keralusandra village in Kodihalli Wildlife Range.

Local farmers observed that the animal was dull and immobile. Hence, it was brought to the notice of forest officials. Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bannerghatta National Park) intimated the BBP veterinary teams who rushed to the animal's rescue.

The gaur was examined at the spot and it was observed that the animal had a fracture at its right forelimb at the carpal region due to which it was not able to bear the weight on the affected leg. Hence, it was tranquilized and shifted to the Bannerghatta zoo hospital for further treatment on Monday.

Currently, the animal is under observation in the zoo hospital. However, the prognosis of the condition is guarded.

In another instance, a male sub-adult sloth bear was found trapped in a snare near Kadina Kuppe village in Ramanagara Range.

Upon intimation by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ramanagar, the BBBP veterinary team rushed to the spot. The animal was sedated and freed from the snare and health examination was carried out. Since the animal was found healthy , it was immediately released back to the forest near Ramanagara.