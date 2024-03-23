Live
Berhampur: Foreign liquor worth Rs 25 lakh seized
Berhampur police seized foreign liquor worth Rs 25 lakh on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border during enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Marine police team, led by SI Athiti Nayak, while checking a pick-up van on Wednesday, found 1,053 litres of foreign liquor being transported illegally towards Andhra Pradesh.
Based on the interrogation of one accused, who was detained at Marine police station, more seizures were made from a locked house at Rameya Patna village under Golanthara police station by a team led by SDPO Sadar Subhrahshu Parida.
Police arrested P Gopi of Pati Sonapur village and forwarded him to court on Thursday. Further investigation is going on to arrest the other accused involved in this case, police said.