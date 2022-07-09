Berhampur: TPSODL devises monsoon action plan

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha government for power distribution in southern Odisha, prepared a monsoon action plan with proactive steps to strengthen the network and avoid any untoward electricity-related accidents. As a major back-up solution, TPSODL has deployed mobile sub-stations to provide electricity during emergencies and is fully equipped to provide electricity 24X7.

"Safety is top priority for all of us. Our team has taken proactive steps to strengthen our network and avoid any untoward electricity-related accidents. We are regularly conducting inspections and are committed to provide reliable power supply to our customers", said Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TPSODL.

The company has also ensured that resources are enhanced at 24x7 call centre (toll-free no 1912 /1800 3456 797) to respond to calls from consumers for timely action in case of emergencies. Customers can also raise their concerns on any issue via 'My Tata Power' Mobile App or can also email at [email protected] its safety guidelines TPSODL informed consumers to stay away from water-logged electrical installations such as electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, street-lights.

Children must not play near electricity installations even if they are barricaded or fenced; don't touch electrical appliances with wet hands, check electrical home appliances like cooler bodies, washing machines, water pump for any leakage of current by a certified electrician, ensure the meter box is adequately protected from water, use ISI-marked electrical wires and equipment, and install earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) to prevent shocks.