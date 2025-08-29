Bhagwat calls for 3-child norm

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said he was in favour of Indian parents having three children, asserting that it was necessary to stabilise the population and prevent a decline.

Addressing a press conference to mark 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat said that the country's population has a fertility rate of 2.1 and it was important to ensure the population was under control.



