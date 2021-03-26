Bharat Bandh today

New Delhi/Hyderabad : The stage is set for a complete Bharat bandh to be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. The farmers who have been protesting against the three agriculture laws gave the call for the bandh and majority of the opposition parties and trade unions have extended their support to it.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, March 26 marks four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. Senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that road and rail transport will be blocked, claiming that markets will also remain closed.

The Morcha, which is an umbrella body of protesting farm unions, the bandh will not be observed in four poll-bound States and Puducherry. Emergency services like ambulance and fire will be allowed during the nationwide shutdown, the Morcha said.

Making use of the Bharat Bandh and in a step to mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision on 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porta Committee extended its support to the farm community and announced that they too would participate in the nation-wide bandh.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members and political party leaders are seeking support from various quarters for the bandh.

In view of the bandh, some educational institutions have declared holiday on Friday. For the past one-week, Left parties have been conducting rallies and distributing pamphlets to seek support from associations and people in order to make the bandh a success.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw associations, motor transport associations decided to join the nationwide agitation. The bandh however is unlikely to have much impact in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that farmers across the nation have been protesting since last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, which were passed by Parliament in September.