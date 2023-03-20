Bharat Petroleum Announced The Launch Of E-Waste Management Initiative
- As a move towards minimising and recycling e-waste, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the introduction of their unique effort, "Sound Management of Waste Disposal (SMWD).
- By 2025, BPCL has committed to certifying all operational refineries and marketing facilities as Zero waste-to-landfill facilities.
The Research & Development (R&D) division of the oil marketing corporation has played a crucial role in advancing this climate action. They have a reputation for developing novel technology, specialised goods, and cutting-edge skills that are geared towards both corporate expansion and sustainability. The most recent action appears to hold promise in terms of inspiring specialist petrochemicals to adopt waste management and cleaner practises.