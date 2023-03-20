Bharat Petroleum Announced The Launch Of E-Waste Management Initiative

As a move towards minimising and recycling e-waste, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the introduction of their unique effort, "Sound Management of Waste Disposal (SMWD). By 2025, BPCL has committed to certifying all operational refineries and marketing facilities as Zero waste-to-landfill facilities.



Given that it is a public sector venture under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company, the measure significantly contributes to reducing the amount of garbage produced in the nation. Being a Fortune Global 500 company, it might also persuade big to small businesses to take action against environmentally dangerous garbage.

Electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) dependence has grown over the past few years, which has inevitably led to significant amounts of e-Waste. These waste products may include harmful or toxic compounds in their constituent parts and may transport precious materials. The improper disposal of these substances may result in a number of health concerns and environmental harm. This makes incorrect e-waste disposal one of the biggest problems the world has today.

Taking note of this problem, BPCL has instructed its running refineries to deal with the waste generation problem. All of their refineries have been instructed to limit trash production, adopt efficient waste treatment methods, and dispose of garbage through authorised vendors. According to BPCL, unlocking the circularity of the resources is something they passionately believe in. In order to recycle and refurbish the non-hazardous wastes, they have decided to redirect the e-waste.

The Research & Development (R&D) division of the oil marketing corporation has played a crucial role in advancing this climate action. They have a reputation for developing novel technology, specialised goods, and cutting-edge skills that are geared towards both corporate expansion and sustainability. The most recent action appears to hold promise in terms of inspiring specialist petrochemicals to adopt waste management and cleaner practises.