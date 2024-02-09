Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh is like Diwali coming early for farmers: Satish Poonia

Jaipur: Reacting to the decision of the Central government to posthumously honour former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna award, former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all the farmers of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Poonia said that the decision to honour these great personalities with the Bharat Ratna has increased the self-respect of the entire farmer fraternity of the country.

Today is a day like Diwali for the farmers of Rajasthan and the country as the Modi government has honoured the farmers' messiah Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He said that this decision will increase the self-respect of the farmers of the country and create more confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country on the path of progress in all areas -- economic, political, agriculture, strategic etc.

The Modi government provided relief to farmers by implementing the recommendations of MS Swaminathan. Due to the schemes of the Modi government, the standard of living of farmers is rising.