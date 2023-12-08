Live
- Diabetes drug may lower colorectal cancer risk: Study
- Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu wishes KCR a speedy recovery
- Scholarships for Students
- Amid NKorea threats, SKorea defence chief orders military readiness
- mRNA-based stem cell therapy offers hope for chronic & acute liver disease
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution bags Star Performer Award from EEPC India
- KCR will undergo hip replacement surgery today: KTR
- 3-year-old succumbs to blows from his father
- Most Indian workers believe offices not ready for new way of working: Study
- Double Bill Delights: Sravya Subramanyam and Sahitya Ramkumar Shine in Mesmerising Performances
Bhawanipatna: Six poachers arrested
Bhawanipatna: Forest department officials from Odisha and Chhattisgarh jointly conducted an anti-poaching operation in bordering areas of the two States and arrested six persons, officials said on Wednesday.
During the operation conducted on Monday at Ambapani ghat, one leopard skin was seized and five persons were detained. Upon interrogation, the Forest department personnel came to know about involvement of another person in the illegal practice, who was arrested following a raid at Chanchraguda village in Jaipatna.
A country-made gun, python skin and bear bones were recovered from the house of the arrested person. The five detained persons were arrested on Wednesday, the official added.
