Bhim Army chief to visit CAA protesters at Lucknow Clock Tower

Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will soon address women protesting against the amended citizenship law at the Clock Tower in Lucknow.

His lawyer, Mehmood Pracha, said: "Chandra Shekhar will soon come here to address protesters. As the court has now lifted ban on his participation in any kind of protest. He can come here any day."

Pracha had visited the protesters at the Clock Tower with other leaders of Bhim Army and interacted with the women protesters for nearly an hour.

He said: "According to Chandra Shekhar, CAA not only exempts Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but also Hindus living in Middle East, Europe, US and East Asian countries.

"The law is selective and is not based on compassionate grounds. If a Hindu is being oppressed in any other country, what will the government do?"

Pracha said Chandra Shekhar has asked women to stay courageous to win the battle.

Speaking on the writ petition which he has filed in the Allahabad High Court against police and administrative officials for alleged violation of human rights of protesters during the December 19 protests, Pracha said the court has fixed January 27 as the date of hearing.

