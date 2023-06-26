Bhopal: Modi’s road show cancelled due to heavy rain alert

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Bhopal was cancelled due to bad weather, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday.

“PM Modi’s road show in Bhopal has been cancelled due to heavy rain alert. The security agencies have cancelled the road showl,” the Madhya Pradesh BJP office told IANS.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma said they had planned a mega road show to welcome Modi on his arrival in Bhopal on June 27.

The route of the road show was also chalked out -- from Raj Bhavan to the Police Control Room. The entire route was dotted with saffron flags and Modi’s huge cut-outs, he said.

It is the second time that the BJP’s plan to organise a mega road show for Modi has been cancelled in Bhopal. Earlier on April 1, Modi’s rally in Bhopal was cancelled as well.

This will be Modi’s second Madhya Pradesh visit in three months as the state gears up for the assembly elections due later this year.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall for the next five days in Madhya Pradesh.