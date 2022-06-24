Bhubaneshwar : CM Naveen Patnaik shares State's achievements on food security at WFP meet

Bhubaneshwar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the stage at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome to share the transformational progress achieved by the State on strengthening livelihoods and food security, with a specific focus on marginalised communities and women.

The CM is currently in Rome at the invitation of the WFP to visit its headquarters and share the State's transformational initiatives.

He delivered an address in the presence of WFP executive director David Beasley and the leadership team of WFP. He held interactions on existing partnerships and programmes that the State government and WFP in India are collaborating on, to deliver the common agenda of zero hunger.

"Over the last two decades Odisha has been through a transformational journey in the field of food production, food security, livelihoods, disaster management. By attaining food sufficiency, initiating large-scale development programmes designed around creating climate-resilient livelihoods and nutrition, and focusing on partnerships, the State is moving consistently towards sustainable development goals and inclusive development," the CM said.

"It would be our pleasure to share our experience across the world through WFP and its partner agencies," he added.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the CM of Odisha and share our impressions on the innovative work the State is doing in partnership with WFP in India. Our joint goal of strengthening livelihoods and food security across Odisha is being translated into action with a series of ambitious projects to support inclusive development and new economic opportunities, specially for women. It's exciting to see how our collaboration is helping to drive Odisha's progress towards achieving zero hunger and the other UN sustainable development goals," the executive director of the WFP said, welcoming the CM.

"We recognise and appreciate the transformational work of the State government in the fields of disaster management, food production, and food security. The success story of Odisha can provide learning insights for other similarly placed countries. We have discussed, today that the government of Odisha and WFP will collaborate to take forward this learning experience and provide a global training platform," he added.

The CM appreciated the partnership with WFP on several fronts that have not only been effective in the State, but have also been scaled up nationally.

Valerie N Guarnieri, assistant executive director, WFP, Manoj Juneja, assistant executive director of the UN World Food, Bishow Parajuli, representative and country director, WFP India and Himanshu Bal, Odisha State head, WFP India, were present.

Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, Principal Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) V V Yadav, resident commissioner Ravi Kanth attended the deliberations.