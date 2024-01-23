Live
Just In
Bhubaneswar AIIMS conducts successful trial for using drone in healthcare services
Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Tuesday successfully conducted a trial for the utilisation of drone services in the health care sector.
“The drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to CHC Tangi in just 1.10 hours, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2kg, without encountering any operational issues,” said AIIMS sources.
The Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas who was present during the trial said that efforts are on throughout the country to induct drone technology in the health sector under the initiative of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
He said AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is the first in Odisha to carry out such trials for the utilization of drone services in the health care sector.
“Induction of drone delivery can boost the healthcare services in rural, tribal, and semi-urban locations. These drones can carry multiple health products including vaccines, essential drugs and diagnostic samples. AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as a leading tertiary healthcare provider has created this opportunity for the people of Odisha,” said Biswas
He further added that drone service can play a pivotal role during any natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas like emergency medicine, blood samples, blood products, etc.
Notably, the drone used for the trail services can carry loads up to 5kgs and travel up to 160kms. It can cover a distance of 60 Kms in just 35 minutes.