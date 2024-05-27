Live
- Porsche crash shocker: Blood samples not of minor accused
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
Bhubaneswar: BJP candidate arrested for vandalising EVM
Bhubaneswar: A BJP candidate was arrested in Khurda district for allegedly vandalising an EVM as he had to wait in a queue for a long time to cast his vote because the machine malfunctioned, officials said on Sunday. Prashant Jagdev, the BJP MLA of Chilika, has been fielded this time from Khurda Assembly segment.
The incident happened on Saturday at booth 114 in Bolagad block’s Kaunripatna in Begunia Assembly segment where he is registered as a voter. Jagdev went to the booth along with his wife, but as the EVM malfunctioned, he had to wait for some time to cast his vote.
