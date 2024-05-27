  • Menu
Bhubaneswar: BJP candidate arrested for vandalising EVM

Bhubaneswar: BJP candidate arrested for vandalising EVM
Bhubaneswar: A BJP candidate was arrested in Khurda district for allegedly vandalising an EVM as he had to wait in a queue for a long time to cast his...

Bhubaneswar: A BJP candidate was arrested in Khurda district for allegedly vandalising an EVM as he had to wait in a queue for a long time to cast his vote because the machine malfunctioned, officials said on Sunday. Prashant Jagdev, the BJP MLA of Chilika, has been fielded this time from Khurda Assembly segment.

The incident happened on Saturday at booth 114 in Bolagad block’s Kaunripatna in Begunia Assembly segment where he is registered as a voter. Jagdev went to the booth along with his wife, but as the EVM malfunctioned, he had to wait for some time to cast his vote.

