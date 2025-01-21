Live
Just In
Bhubaneswar: SOA Founder President felicitated
Bhubaneswar: Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was on Monday bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award by Odisha chapter of Indian Building Congress for his contribution in the field of education and healthcare. Bijay Chandra Tripathy, Chairman of Odisha chapter of IBC, and Prabhat Kumar Padhi, its Vice-Chairman, called on Nayak at his office here to felicitate him.
Describing Nayak as a strong and successful entrepreneur, Tripathy expressed the hope that he would continue to serve the State in future. Responding to the felicitation, Nayak assured SOA’s continued support to the Odisha chapter of Indian Building Congress in the area of capacity building for ensuring quality in building and infrastructure projects in the State.