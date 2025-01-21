  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhubaneswar: SOA Founder President felicitated

Bhubaneswar: SOA Founder President felicitated
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was on Monday bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award by Odisha...

Bhubaneswar: Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was on Monday bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award by Odisha chapter of Indian Building Congress for his contribution in the field of education and healthcare. Bijay Chandra Tripathy, Chairman of Odisha chapter of IBC, and Prabhat Kumar Padhi, its Vice-Chairman, called on Nayak at his office here to felicitate him.

Describing Nayak as a strong and successful entrepreneur, Tripathy expressed the hope that he would continue to serve the State in future. Responding to the felicitation, Nayak assured SOA’s continued support to the Odisha chapter of Indian Building Congress in the area of capacity building for ensuring quality in building and infrastructure projects in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick