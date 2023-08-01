Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha received heavy rain as a well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and later into a deep depression on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Bhubaneswar witnessed a record rainfall of 259.2 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The Meteorological centre said this was the highest rainfall Bhubaneswar has received in August. It broke the previous record of 254.2 mm of rainfall received on August 20, 1997.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued red warning (take action) for four districts, orange (be prepared) for 13 and yellow (be updated) for 10 districts till 8.30 am on August 2.