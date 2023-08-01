Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Just In
Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
Telangana Government releases TET notification
Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
Highlights
Odisha received heavy rain as a well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and later into a deep depression on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha received heavy rain as a well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and later into a deep depression on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Bhubaneswar witnessed a record rainfall of 259.2 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.
The Meteorological centre said this was the highest rainfall Bhubaneswar has received in August. It broke the previous record of 254.2 mm of rainfall received on August 20, 1997.
Meanwhile, the IMD issued red warning (take action) for four districts, orange (be prepared) for 13 and yellow (be updated) for 10 districts till 8.30 am on August 2.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS