'Biased & one-sided': INDIA Bloc criticises JPC Waqf report

New Delhi: The INDIA Bloc strongly criticised the Waqf Bill and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report presented in Parliament on Thursday, calling it 'biased' and 'one-sided.' The opposition voiced concerns about the bill’s intent and its disregard for the opposition's inputs, while some leaders raised alarm about the government's increasing control over religious properties.

Talking to IANS, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said: "An attempt was made to present the report in the Rajya Sabha, where the chairman tried to table it. The Opposition parties unanimously opposed it. It’s clear this bill is not balanced; it is entirely skewed in favour of the government. The JPC did not follow proper procedures—stakeholders were excluded, and crucial discussions on conflicts over state law versus higher court rulings were overlooked. Many key witnesses, including former minor chairmen, were not called to testify, and dissenting opinions were barely considered. What we have here is a report that only reflects the ruling party's views, and the process was fundamentally flawed."

The opposition also pointed to procedural lapses, with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accusing the JPC of becoming nothing more than a government tool.

"The ruling party’s suggestions were fully incorporated, while not a single opposition suggestion was taken into account. This report is incomplete and reflects nothing but the government’s agenda," Tiwari said.

DMK MP M M Mohamed Abdullah joined in, criticising the hurried process and the dismissal of opposition amendments.

He added, "The entire process has been rushed through with no regard for regulations. Not one of our amendments was adopted, and even parts of our dissent notes were removed. This sets a dangerous precedent, and soon, they will target religious properties like those of the Gurudwara."

JMM leader Mahua Maji expressed concerns about the broader implications of the bill, suggesting it could pave the way for further government encroachment on religious properties.

"The way the government is targeting Waqf land today, we fear the same could happen to other religious properties tomorrow. The Christian community and their charitable institutions are also at risk. With the increasing privatisation of public assets, we’re seeing a disturbing trend where the rich get richer, and the poor are left behind. We are strongly opposed to this bill," she said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Rajkumar Sangwan, however, defended the JPC’s work, claiming it included a wide range of opinions from all political parties and organisations. He argued that the bill aims to address the "illegal occupation" of Waqf properties by "criminal" elements, which the opposition was apparently defending.

"The report reflects the inclusion of all views. The opposition is resisting because they are aligned with mafias who illegally control the land. The bill seeks to ensure these properties are no longer occupied by illegal entities, and the opposition’s resistance to this is baffling," he claimed.

Sangwan also accused the Opposition of trying to obstruct Parliament’s functioning, saying, "The Opposition is trying to create a disruption so that the work of the House is delayed. They don’t want issues of national and public interest to be discussed, as they prefer to align with those benefiting from illegal control over properties."

Both houses of Parliament witnessed a massive showdown between the NDA and opposition MPs, prompting adjournment of proceedings, after the report of the joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled on Thursday.

The report on the Bill, which "aims" to streamline the registration of Waqf properties, was tabled in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.