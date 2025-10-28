Bid To Reset Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar, Rubio hold talks in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio amid efforts by the two sides to reset bilateral ties that have come under severe strain over punitive US tariffs on Indian goods. Jaishankar and Rubio met in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues,” the external affairs minister said on social media.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe strain after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including an additional 25 per cent levies for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. It is understood that Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Rubio also broadly delved into the proposed trade pact between the two sides.