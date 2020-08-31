Big allegation of BJP, Choksi and Naik gave millions of rupees to Rajiv Gandhi Trust

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday alleged a connection between the Congress and fugitive Islam campaigner Zakir Naik. BJP says Naik gave a check of Rs 50 lakh to Rajiv Gandhi Trust on 8 July 2011. Apart from this, Mehul Choksi, who looted crores of rupees to Punjab National Bank, also gave Rs 10 lakh to the trust.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, 'Mehul Choksi is involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received several lakhs of rupees from the Mehul Chowki Foundation. There is Geetanjali Group named after Mehul Chowkasi. Under this comes another company M / s Naviraj Estates.This company donated Rs 10 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on 29 August 2014 through check number 676400. '

The trust was funded by Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), M / s Harmony Media Private Limited. M / s Harmony Media Private Limited gave approximately Rs 50 crore between 2012 and 2016. 64.86 and 75 crores were given by IRF between 2003-04 and 2016-17. It is being investigated under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). This gave money to the Congress.