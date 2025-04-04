Big Blow To Revanth Govt: Stop all activity on UoH land says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed "no activity of any sorts", except for the protection of trees, should be undertaken by the Telangana government in the land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Calling tree felling in the state a "very serious matter", a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the interim report placed before it by the Registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an "alarming picture".

The report indicated to the court that a huge number of trees were felled.

The bench asked the Chief Secretary of Telangana to answer on "the compelling urgency" for the state to have undertaken the developmental activities, including the removal of trees.

The CS was further directed to respond on whether the state had obtained the environmental impact assessment certificate for such activities. The bench posted the hearing on April 16.

Earlier in the day, the bench took note of the felling of trees on the land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad and directed the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to forthwith visit the site.

The issue was mentioned before the bench by senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in an environment related matter. In its order, the bench noted that the amicus has brought to its notice several news reports which depicted felling of large number of trees there. The bench was informed that the Telangana High Court was also seized of the very same matter.

Students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the varsity land. The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and other unions and parties aligned with it have launched an indefinite protest and announced a boycott of classes from April 1, demanding withdrawal of police personnel from the campus and removal of earth-moving machinery from the land.

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns. The student groups protests intensified on March 31, with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

The petitioners have also challenged the state government's decision to allot the land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), claiming it violated the Forest Conservation Act. On March 30, TGIIC initiated development work at the Kancha Gachibowli site as per a government order. On March 31, the TGIIC stated that it had established its ownership of the land in court and that the university does not own any portion of the land.