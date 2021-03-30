Bihar Assembly ruckus fallout: RJD set to corner Nitish

Patna: After a brief lull due to the Holi celebrations, the political slugfest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to break out once again. The RJD is preparing plans to corner the ruling NDA government on several issues.

The RJD is not willing to let the assault on its party MLAs in the state Assembly and the passing of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 go unnoticed. It is in no mood to back down and is devising an aggressive strategy to counter the ruling NDA government in Bihar.

The RJD is also upset with the Patna Police for filing an attempt to murder charge against the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, and 20 other RJD leaders.

The RJD has made it clear that they would not seek bail in this case and the Nitish Kumar-led government should arrest Tejashwi Yadav and send him to jail.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said the people, who are currently in power, want to run the government at gunpoint. The Bihar government was registering cases against the RJD supporters under the attempt to murder charge, including other serious offences, he added.

"The RJD is the largest party in the state. Our party leaders will again take to the streets protesting over the issue of detaining Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap and other RJD leaders," Tiwari said.

Sources said the RJD and others in the Grand Alliance are busy making strategies to tackle this issue.

On March 23, the district administration did not allow the RJD leaders and supporters to gherao the Bihar Assembly due to Covid-19 guidelines. Despite this, the RJD workers took to the streets and carried out a protest march. Incidents of stone-pelting between the police and the RJD workers were reported and the police had to resort to lathicharge. A case has been registered regarding such violent incidents.

The RJD tweeted from their official Twitter account and wrote, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, you can hang RJD workers, but we will neither be afraid nor bow down or stop our protest. We will continue our struggle under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on unemployment, inflation, law and order, including other issues of public concern."

After the Assembly elections held last year, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the state and has continuously criticised the ruling alliance of the JD(U)-BJP.