Patna: BJP Bihar unit President Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has tested positive for coronavirus, apart from his wife and mother, a family member said on Wednesday.

Dr Deepak Jaiswal told IANS that his brother Sanjay had been tested after his return from Patna and the report was positive. "My mother and sister-in-law (Sanjay's wife) have also been found infected," Deepak said.

He said that test reports of other family members were negative.

According to the sources, Sanjay had complained of cough and mild fever. He had visited Patna to attend the party's regional meeting last week.

Earlier, five other party office-bearers in Bihar had tested corona positive.

The number of corona positive cases in Bihar has reached 18,853. More than 1,000 people are testing positive every day for the last three days. Many IAS and IPS officers have also tested positive for the virus.