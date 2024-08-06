Bihar Cabinet approves several key proposals

Patna: A Bihar cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved 36 proposals here on Tuesday.



At the meeting, the Council of Ministers agreed to create 102 posts of lower class clerks in the regional office under the Transport Department.

Besides, it also approved the creation of 4315 posts at various levels in the Patna Medical College Hospital.

The key feature of the meeting was the approval for a toy train in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna. The Cabinet has allocated nearly Rs 10 crore for the project. The toy train will be operated by the Danapur Railway Division.

Authorization was given for the transport department to form a committee to set the maximum speed limits on various national highways, state highways, roads under the road construction department, and roads of the rural works department to reduce accidents due to high-speed vehicles.

The state government has also increased the authorised share capital of the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The Nitish Kumar government approved several key proposals like the Bihar Statistics Cadre Rules 2024 and the Bihar Purchase Preference Policy 2024, Bihar Employees State Insurance Scheme, Service Condition Rules 2024 and others.

Rs 3611.45 crore was approved for the operation, repair and maintenance of 70,157 district supply schemes in 58,003 rural wards under the Panchayati Raj Department at a standard rate of Rs 108,372 per water supply scheme per year for five years. The PHED department will oversee this scheme.

Earlier on July 19, the cabinet had approved 27 proposals, including the Bihar Film Promotion Policy 2024.