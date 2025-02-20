Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru reaches Patna, vows to strengthen party

Patna: Bihar Congress' new in-charge Krishna Allavaru on Thursday arrived in Patna and pledged to strengthen the party in the state.

Allavaru arrived at Patna airport, where he received a warm welcome from party supporters.

Senior Bihar Congress leaders, including state unit president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MLC Madan Mohan Jha, state spokesperson Rajesh Rathore, and many other leaders were present at the airport.

Allavaru expressed enthusiasm about his new role and acknowledged the challenges ahead.

"Bihar has a rich Congress history, and we will work together to restore its strength," he said.

He promised to work closely with Congress leaders and grassroots workers to revitalise the party.

After his arrival, he headed to Sadakat Ashram, the Congress state headquarters in Patna, to hold discussions with party workers.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections in focus, Allavaru's leadership is expected to play a crucial role in revamping Congress' position in Bihar politics.

The AICC on February 14, appointed Krishna Allavaru, the national in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, as the new in-charge of the Congress Bihar unit.

The Congress' top leadership also thanked former Bihar Congress in-charge Mohan Prakash for his contributions.

Given his background in the Youth Congress, Allavaru's leadership is expected to energise the party's campaign and connect with younger voters.

The Congress party is restructuring its leadership to boost its presence and electoral performance in the state.

Madan Mohan Jha, the former party state president and leader of the Legislative Council, told IANS that Krishna Allavaru's leadership would strengthen the party organisation in Bihar.

Several senior Bihar Congress leaders, including Shakeel Ahmed Khan, leader of the legislature party, Prof. Ramjatan Sinha, former state President, Kripanath Pathak, Premchandra Mishra, Brajesh Pandey, Nirmal Verma, Brajesh Munan, Lal Babu Lal, Anand Madhav, Snehashish Vardhan Pandey, expressed their support and happiness over Allavaru's appointment,