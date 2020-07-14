Bihar: Corona positive for BJP leaders and staff at state party headquarters

Bihar: 75 BJP leaders from the state including office staff working at the state party headquarters in Patna have tested positive for Coronavirus. Samples of hundred leaders and office staff were collected yesterday after one of the party leaders tested positive, attended a regional meeting of the party four days back.

Their reports resulted 75 of them were found to be positive. Top leaders who tested positive include organisational general secretary Nagendra and state general secretary Devesh Kumar. Party state vice president Rajesh Verma and former MLC Radha Mohan Sharma have also tested positive. Report of three staff working at the state BJP headquarters also resulted positive.

The district administration has sealed the BJP office after party leaders and staff tested positive for the virus. The administration has also declared the BJP office located on the Beer Chand Patel Marg as a containment zone. Sanitisation of the BJP office will be started soon

In the run up to the assembly elections, BJP office in Patna witnessed massive crowding over the last few days as several public meetings are taking place almost every day. Ticket seekers for elections are also thronging the BJP office on a regular basis.