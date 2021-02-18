Bihar forest department searching for tigress that killed 3 people

Bettiah: The forest department in Bihar is searching for a tigress that has so far killed three people including a couple in the Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve area of West Champaran district.

Meanwhile, another tigress has been spotted with cubs that have raised tension in the department.

"Footprints of tigress and cubs have been found near the anti-poaching camp. Tiger-trackers have been asked to keep track of them. A cage has also been placed near Khairatiya village to catch the tigress," said VTR Director Hemkant Rai, adding that experts have also been called from Patna.

A couple Aklu Mahato and Rukhi Devi were killed by the tigress about a week ago in Suryapur Parsauni in East Sahodara. Earlier, the same tigress had killed Chhatrakumari Devi of Harkatawa village in the Manguraha forest area. The tigress' footprints found at the spot confirm the involvement of the same animal in both incidents.

Rai said that there are many villages and big bushes around the VTR area, making it difficult to locate the tigress. He said that cameras have also been installed at many places.