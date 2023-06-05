Bihar Government Was Planning To Demolish The Under-Construction Bridge

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, stated that the state administration was already planning to demolish the still-under-construction bridge due to structural issues and potential financial losses following Sunday's collapse across the Ganga river.The incident on Sunday took place at 6 p.m., and no casualties have been identified as of yet, according to the district administration. However, other news reports claim that a number of employees have been missing.

Tejashwi Yadav explained while reacalling that on April 30 of last year, a section of this bridge gave way. In order to undertake a study, then they approached IIT-Roorkee, which is renowned for its knowledge in construction-related issues. Although the final report has not yet been produced, specialists who have evaluated the structure have told us that it contains severe flaws.

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, a portion of a bridge that was still being built over the Ganga collapsed about a year ago. The incident occurred in April 2022, and an officer blamed "strong winds" for it. On Sunday, the same bridge that was still being built fell once more, and pictures of it have now gone viral online.

The investigation into the incident on Sunday has been ordered by Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar. A similar investigation was also started following the previous catastrophe.

Meanwhile, according to estimates, the four-lane, 3.1 kilometre bridge project will cost about Rs 1,710 crore. The bridge contract was awarded to a Haryana-based business, and the BJP is now looking to take legal action.

Furthermore, Lalit Narayan Mandal, a JDU MLA from Sultanganj, told the news agency ANI that the bridge's opening was anticipated for December.