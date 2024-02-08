Bihar minister claims Oppn parties sending contractors to JD-U MLAs with lucrative offers

Patna: Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Minister of Rural Development under the JD-U quota, Shrawon Kumar, claimed that the opposition parties are sending contractors to the houses of his party MLAs with lucrative offers.

“They are sending contractors to the houses of JD-U MLAs with lucrative offers including money and posts. We are getting feedback from our legislators. Such efforts of opposition parties would not be worthwhile for them. Our MLAs are intact and they are with the party,” Kumar said.

The statement of Shrawon Kumar assumes importance keeping in view that RJD leaders are saying that 'Khela' will take place on February 12. Its one example came on Wednesday when Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary refused to resign despite the no confidence motion being against him.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and MLA from Maner Bhai Virendra said: “The JD-U and Nitish Kumar are living in fear and hence he went Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he was not frightened, he would not go to Delhi. On meeting the PM, Nitish Kumar told him to include his party in the NDA and he will not go anywhere. He made the same statement before Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in 2022 before the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. So, his statement has no value.”

When asked why Nitish Kumar is frightened, Bhai Virendra said: “Bureaucracy is dominating in Bihar and they are not hearing the grievances of MLAs and MLCs. The legislators are the representatives of the common people but as they have no value in this government, they are in contact with us. The 'Khela' will take place in Bihar on February 12. Let’s wait and watch.”