Bihar Political Crisis Unfolds: Nitish Kumar Expected To Resign, BJP's Strategic Moves Revealed

In the midst of the political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to step down from his position around noon today, accompanied by several Congress MLAs, according to sources reported by India Today TV. The veteran leader of the Janata Dal (United) is anticipated to address a legislative meeting at approximately 10 am, following which he will submit his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. Nitish Kumar is likely to then stake a claim to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Simultaneously, the BJP's strategy involves waiting for Nitish Kumar's resignation before making any moves. Bihar BJP legislators are scheduled to convene at 10 am today to discuss their strategy. Subsequently, a joint meeting between JD(U) and BJP legislators is expected to take place.

Key developments in the unfolding political saga include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an ally of the Bihar Mahagathbandhan, holding a meeting where party leaders empowered Lalu Prasad Yadav to make decisions regarding the evolving situation. The RJD is actively working to garner support and present a formidable challenge, preparing for potential scenarios, including Nitish Kumar assuming office for the ninth time as Chief Minister. They plan to raise concerns during the trust motion in the upcoming February 5 budget session.



The BJP leaders, on the other hand, engaged in deliberations, with indications suggesting a possible comeback for the party. Sources revealed that the BJP had presented conditions to Nitish Kumar before extending support, including demands for two Deputy Chief Ministers and the position of Bihar Assembly Speaker. The official letter of support will be provided after assessing additional factors, such as bureaucratic transfers on Friday evening.



JD(U)'s political adviser KC Tyagi remarked that the Mahagathbandhan alliance government in Bihar, consisting of RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, is on the verge of collapse. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief, appointed Bhupesh Baghel as the party's senior observer in Bihar amidst concerns that Nitish Kumar might abandon the Mahagathbandhan alliance.



BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal asserted that the NDA, the alliance comprising BJP and JD(U), had received the mandate to govern Bihar in the 2020 assembly polls, signaling confidence in returning to power. During a meeting in Patna, attendees were reportedly asked to sign a document, possibly for formalities when informing Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar about the party's readiness to form a new government.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to communicate with Nitish Kumar amid the crisis, but the Bihar Chief Minister remained occupied, leading to a lack of dialogue between the two leaders. The RJD, with 79 MLAs, holds the majority in the Bihar assembly and is a crucial part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan, which would face a shortfall of eight members if JD(U) departs.

