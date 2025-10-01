Bihar SIR: EC publishes final voter roll

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly election in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final electoral roll after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

According to the ECI, the final electoral roll published includes nearly 7.42 crore electors. There were a total 7.89 crore voters as on June 25, 2025, out of which 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list.

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal posted a message on ‘X’ saying, “In light of the SIR, the final electoral list has been published on 30.09.2025. Any voter can check the details of their name in the electoral list through the given link https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll.”

When the draft list was released on August 1, 2025, there were 7.24 crore voters.

According to the press communique 3.66 lakh voters removed as ineligible electors and a total 21.53 lakh voters have been added as eligible electors through Form 6.

Physical and digital copies of final electoral roll are being shared with political parties, and any elector can check it online at https://voters ec.gov.in. “This large-scale exercise was made successful through the sincere efforts of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, District Election Officers (DEDs) of all 38 districts, 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 2.976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), around 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), lakhs of volunteers and the full involvement of all the 12 major Political Parties, including their district presidents and over 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them,” Singh said.

The ECI congratulated people of Bihar, election officials, political parties and other key stakeholders on the successful completion of the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.