Bikas from Ganjam, who sells ‘pakoda,’ cracks NIT

Berhampur: Eighteen-year-old Bikas Sahu, a village boy from K Ranipada of Ganjam district, who sells ‘pakoda’, ‘bara’, ‘piaji’ (fried eatables prepared from rice and black gram) along with his younger brother on a push cart, cracked JEE Mains and NEET 2024 and qualified for Civil in NIT. Bikas was forced to sell fried snacks after the death of his father, who was working as a labourer in Surat, a few years ago.

Aryabhatta Learning Forum-Berhampur provided Bikas with free coaching and ‘Bipadara Bandhu,’ an organisation helping the poor and socially oppressed, also supported him.

Bikas, who passed Class X from Kalimiki Jagipadar High School by securing 89 per cent, cleared Plus Two Science from Khallikote Higher Secondary School by securing 75 per cent. He secured 80.02 percentile in JEE Mains, 114 out of 200 in OUAT and 5th rank in Odisha in OJEE B Pharm this year.

“Bikas was residing at R K Hostel and we shouldered all the expenses of his study materials and medicine expenses. However, Sudhir Rout, Director of Aryabhatta Learning Forum- Berhampur, agreed to give Bikas free coaching”, said Gaurahari Polai, a member of the ‘Bipadara Bandhu,’ which is active in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada.

Bikas, who is suffering from low vision and belongs to the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category, had a big dream to give comfort to his two sisters, one brother and mother. But he decided to drop his plans for higher studies due to poverty. ‘Bipadara Bandhu’ not only helped Bikas to complete his Plus Two, but also mobilised resources for the marriage of his sister with help from generous villagers. Chinmay Dalai, another member of ‘Bipadara Bandhu,’ adopted Bikas.

‘Bipadara Bandhu’ also helped another poor student, Nira Mallick of Dumiguda village in Gajapati district. He belongs to Kui Kandha community. Nira passed Class X from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Paralakhemundi by securing 90 per cent. He took admission in OAV Gundima for Plus Two Science and was about to drop out after 1st year due to poverty. Nira was looking after his old mother who was bedridden. ‘Bipadara Bandhu’ helped Nira to continue his studies and he secured 71 per cent in Plus Two with self-study. Nira agreed to come to Berhampur after his mother passed away. Aryabhatta Learning Forum was approached for his free coaching and they agreed.

Both Bikas and Nira were felicitated by Aryabhatta Learning Forum-Berhampur at its Prerana 2024 annual function on Saturday.

Dr Chandan Gantayat, Assistant Professor, Medicine, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, who addressed the students, urged them to march ahead with their goals as mentioned in the Vedic concept. He explained a Sanskrit ‘sloka’ composed by Narayan Pandit mentioned in ‘Hitopadesha’ “Vidya dadati binayam binayad yati patratam, patratwat dhanam aproti dhanad dharmam tatah sukham” (Knowledge makes one humble, humility begets worthiness, worthiness creates wealth and enrichment, enrichment leads to right conduct and right conduct brings contentment).