Bike-borne goons rob delivery boy of Rs 2 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi: A delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by bike-borne miscreants in the New Delhi area.

A senior police officer said that Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, came to the Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint in this matter.

Kumar told the police that he along with his friend Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash.

"They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila. When the cab entered a tunnel on the Ring Road, four persons on two motorcycles intercepted the car and robbed the bag containing Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint," the police said.

The officer said that based on the complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 397 and 34 of the IPC.

A team has been formed to apprehend the criminals.