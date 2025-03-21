Bill in Raj Assembly to regulate operations of coaching centres

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government introduced a Bill in the Assembly, aimed at preventing student suicides and regulating coaching centres in the state.

The Rajasthan Coaching Institute Controlled and Regulation Bill, 2025, includes strict provisions to control coaching centres and their operations.

According to this Bill, coaching centres will no longer be able to charge arbitrary fees.

“Students will have the option to pay their fees in four installments instead of a lump sum. If a student leaves the coaching centre midway, the institute must refund the remaining amount within 10 days. Hostel fees will also be adjusted accordingly. Coaching centres with 50 or more students will be required to register.”

The failure to comply with the provisions of the Bill could result in fines, cancellation of registration, and even confiscation of property.

A first-time violation will attract a fine of Rs 2 lakh, while a second-time violation will result in a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Further non-compliance by a coaching centre will lead to the cancellation of its registration

If a coaching centre continues to defy regulations and refuses to pay fines, its property will be confiscated.

To oversee the implementation of these regulations, the Rajasthan Coaching Centre Authority will be established.

The authority will be chaired by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department and will include officials from various education and law enforcement departments, a psychologist, a finance department nominee, representatives from coaching centres, and parent committee members.

The Joint Secretary of the Higher Education Department will serve as the member secretary.

At the district level, 24-hour call centres will be set up to address student complaints.

A district committee, chaired by the Collector, will be responsible for the registration and monitoring of coaching centres.

The committee will include the Superintendent of Police, Urban Body Commissioner, Chief Medical Health Officer, District Education Officer, a nominated member of the Collector, and Additional District Magistrate.

This committee will have powers equivalent to a civil court. Every coaching centre with 50 or more students must register with the District Committee, which will issue a registration certificate.

If the coaching centre violates rules, its registration may not be renewed.

Regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance.

The coaching centre building must provide at least one square metre of space per student, adhere to fire safety and building security codes, and maintain primary first aid kits and referral services.

The full electrification of coaching centres is also mandatory.