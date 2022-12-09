Biodiversity Park to be built on 500 acres in Gurugram

Chandigarh: About 420 acres of Biodiversity Park will be developed in 3 villages namely Damdama, Khedla and Abhaypur of Gurugram district and Damdama lake will be restored in about 80 acres.

This huge project of about 500 acres was formally started by Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister for State, Sh. Rao Inderjit Singh today after Deputy Commissioner Sh. Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is the Chairman of Gurujal and also Joint Secretary of Haryana State CSR Trust, signed a tripartite agreement with EY Foundation.

The project will be jointly developed by Gurujal, Haryana CSR Trust and EY Foundation. For this, in the presence of the Chief Minister and Union Minister for State, Bala Chandra Raja Raman, President of the organization, signed the agreement on behalf of the EY Foundation. After this, Deputy Commissioner, Sh. Nishant Yadav and Sh. Raja Raman exchanged the documents.

On this occasion, in the programme organized in village Damdama, apart from the project of reconstruction of Biodiversity Park and Damdama Lake, an exhibition was also organised on the activities being carried out for water conservation of Gurujal Society, which was observed by the Chief Minister and Union Minister for State. Villagers of Damdama, Abhaypur and Khedla village also attended the programme and honoured Chief Minister and Union Minister for State by presenting traditional turbans and saplings.

Village Damdama and the surrounding area will be made the centre of attraction for tourists

Addressing the programme, Sh. Manohar Lal said that the government is making efforts to make this area a centre of attraction for tourists. He has come to the village Damdama for the second time this year. Earlier, he had come to inaugurate adventure sports in Damdama. Now, apart from environment and water conservation, we have come to launch the project of biodiversity.

He said that due to biodiversity, it is necessary to worry about the animals living with us because this earth and nature are not only for humans but for animals too.