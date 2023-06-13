Biparjoy cyclone already hits normal life

Ahmedabad: ‘Biparjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in Arabian Sea.

Manish Pathak, Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Indian Coast Guard, said that they have 31 disaster response teams on stand by for relief and rescue, including seven large ships that have been deployed off Gujarat (2 ships) and Maharashtra (5 ships) coasts.

“These ships are equipped with all necessary material and can survive bad sea conditions. No fisherman has lost his life in the last four five cyclones. Fishermen, mariners and port authority have been warned to start taking precautions. Fishing has been shut so no big mechanized trawlers are at sea. Our helicopters, planes have alerted them on VHF and loud speakers, and they have been brought back to port, Pathak said, adding that state fisheries has confirmed that all boats and ships have returned. He further said that Dornier and ALH are doing operations before the arrival of the cyclone.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him regarding the status and preparedness for the cyclone in his state. The PM assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat, the CM added.