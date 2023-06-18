Biparjoy Effect. Delhi may get rains on Monday

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy has made its way to Rajasthan after wreaking havoc in Gujarat. Heavy rains and strong winds have also caused substantial damage in Rajasthan. After causing devastation in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Biparjoy's aftereffects are expected to be seen in Delhi as well. According to the IMD, the cyclone is currently showing its effect in Rajasthan. After this, it can reach Delhi. In such a situation, rain can be seen in different areas of Delhi-NCR.

The Meteorological Department has also provided an update on the weather in Delhi-NCR. As per the information, the influence of Biparjoy will now be observed in NCR after Gujarat and Rajasthan. Rain and strong winds can be experienced in various places of Delhi-NCR during this period.

The effects of Biparjoy can be evident in Delhi-NCR until Sunday night and Monday, IMD said. However, the impact of this cyclone will be less in the NCR. There is no danger of significant harm in the Delhi-NCR area as a result of Biparjoy.

The people of Delhi-NCR have been experiencing extreme heat for several days. People are facing a lot of trouble due to the scorching heat.In such a case, the effects of Biperjoy in Delhi may provide some comfort from the heat here. The Meteorological Department has mentioned such a possibility.