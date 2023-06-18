Biparjoy Effect Rajasthan faces floods

Rajasthan is facing heavy rains and floods due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy for the last 36 hours.

Heavy rains threw life out of gear in many districts, including Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer and Kota.

Some areas of these districts have received 10 to 13 inches of rain so far. Several areas have been submerged due to the breach of the Surava dam at Sanchore in Jalore district. The Narmada Lift Canal has been witnessing a rise in water level due to the dam breakage, posing a significant threat to Sanchore city.

Authorities have been alerted about the breach, and immediate efforts are underway to evacuate the entire city. Sanchore is located approximately 15 km away from the dam and has a population of nearly 50,000.

Apart from Jalore, the danger of flood is also increasing in Sirohi and Barmer.