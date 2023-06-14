Gujarat CM Reviews Biparjoy Cyclone Preparedness

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday held a review meeting at State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar over preparedness for the extremely severe cyclonic storm .

On the other hand the Western Railway on Wednesday announced that it had cancelled several trains between Gujarat and Mumbai in view of cyclone Biparjoy.

Multiple government agencies have been taking up evacuation operation on a massive scale in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch, anticipating the catastrophic effect of cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening with winds gusting up to 150 kmph. Biparjoy is expected to crash at a speed of around 110 kmph.

The government said they have so far evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of Gujarat. The state government is aiming to evacuate people residing within 10 km from the shore, said an official.

Over 50 trains heading to Gandhidham, Veraval, Okha, Porbandar in coastal Gujarat have been short-terminated at Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. Around 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between June 13 to June 15. NDRF is on standby and helpdesks and 24X7 monitoring systems are being readied for the landfall