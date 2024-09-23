Live
BJD MP’s comment on possible alliance with Cong sparks off furore
As the Biju Janata Dal MP Debashish Samantaray’s statement on a possible alliance with the Congress triggered a row, the Opposition BJD on Sunday said it was his personal opinion.
While the Congress rejected such a proposition, the ruling BJP said the former ruling party of the State is “daydreaming”.After a video in which the BJD MP was heard speaking about the possible alliance between his party and the Congress went viral, Samantaray said it is his personal opinion.
The BJP formed the government in Odisha in June, dethroning the BJD which was in power for 24 years. The BJD vice-president, Debi Prasad Mishra, said people wanted the party to play the role of the Opposition.
“The BJD respects the verdict of the people. The comment made by Debasish Samantaray is his individual view and doesn’t reflect the party’s stand,” Mishra told reporters. Samantaray made the comment while addressing a party meeting at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district two days ago.
In the viral video, Samantaray was heard stating that cases have been filed in the Orissa High Court challenging the election of seven BJP MLAs. He said he was hopeful that BJP candidates would lose all those cases leading to by-elections.
Samantaray told party workers that he has urged BJD president Naveen Patnaik to be prepared for by-elections for the seven Assembly seats and “if necessary, the BJD will join hands with the Congress and form a new government in the State”.
The BJP has formed government after winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, while BJD finished second with 51. The Congress bagged 14 seats and Independents won three. The three Independent MLAs are also supporting the BJP.
Senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim alleged that the BJD is known for changing its colour as it had supported the BJP in Parliament in passage of several bills.“The question of Congress joining hands with BJD does not arise,” he said.
Responding to Samantaray’s comment, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said, “The BJD is daydreaming. They feel like fish out of water after being ousted from power after
24 years.”