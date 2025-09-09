BJD MPs to abstain from voting in V-P poll

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's principal Opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Monday announced that its MPs will abstain from voting in the September 9 vice-presidential elections. The party, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said it took the decision as part of its policy of “maintaining an equal distance” from both BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

“BJD president Naveen Patnaik has decided that the party’s MPs will abstain from voting in the vice-presidential elections. He took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, members of the political affairs committee (PAC) and lawmakers,” BJD MP Sasmit Patra said.

Patra said the BJD maintains an equal distance from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. “Our entire focus is on the development of the State and its 4.5 crore people,” Patra said. The vice-presidential polls will be held on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, both Congress and BJP said the BJD’s decision will indirectly help the NDA candidate for the vice-president’s post. Welcoming BJD’s decision, senior BJP leader and Union minister Jual Oram said, “By deciding that BJD MPs will abstain from voting, Naveen babu has indirectly supported the NDA candidate.”

The BJP’s Bargarh MP, Pradeep Purohit, echoed Oram in saying that the BJD’s decision will benefit the NDA candidate. “They have not opposed our candidate,” he said.

The lone Congress MP from Odisha, Saptagiri Ulaka, said, “We hope Naveen babu will reconsider his party’s decision. The INDIA bloc candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, is not a Congress leader. He is an eminent jurist who is being supported by the grand old party and others. If BJD MPs vote for him, that will not impact the regional party’s policy of maintaining equidistance. There is still time to reconsider.”

Ulaka said it appears that Patnaik no more has any control over his party, “which was evident” during the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. “Some BJD MPs supported the Bill, one abstained, and one opposed it. This indicates that Naveen babu does not have any control over his party now,” the Congress MP alleged.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said, “Abstaining from voting means supporting the BJP... this was an opportunity for the BJD to prove that it is opposed to the saffron camp.” Das said BJD, through its decision to abstain from voting, extends “tacit support” to the BJP-led NDA’s candidate, C P Radhakrishnan.

“With this decision, Naveen Patnaik has once again proved that BJD and BJP are one. We have been saying that Congress, and not BJD, is the real Opposition in Odisha,” he said.

The BJD MPs in 2012 had also abstained from voting in the vice-presidential elections. The BJD has only seven members in the Rajya Sabha and none in Lok Sabha. The MPs of both Houses have the voting rights in the vice-president elections.

The NDA has 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 129 members in the Rajya Sabha and commands a clear majority. The vice-presidential elections are being held after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post on July 21.