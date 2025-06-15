BJD slams BJP for failing to ensure women’s safety

Jajpur: The Biju Janata Dal on Friday accused the BJP of “betraying” women by making false promises before the elections in 2024. The BJD held its public meeting ‘Mahila Jana Jagaran’ at Jajpur under the leadership of party’s senior leader Pramila Mallik. She and party vice president Debi Prasad Mishra accused the BJP government of “betraying” women.

“The BJP had promised to give Rs 50,000 to each woman in two years. However, now they are giving Rs 10,000 in two instalments in a year. What business a woman will do with capital of Rs 5,000”, asked Mishra. Mallik alleged that the BJP has betrayed women because a beneficiary of Subhadra Yojana gets Rs 27 per day. “How can Rs 27 a day help the women,” she asked and called it a “complete betrayal” of women by the BJP after getting their votes. The BJD leaders alleged that women and girls are not safe in Odisha as there have been reports of sexual assaults on them. “We demand re-introduction of Mahila and Sishu Desk in all police stations which helped the victims of sexual abuse in the State,” Mallik said, adding that a seven-point proposal was unanimously adopted by the women at the meeting.

The BJD leaders also alleged that the State’s BJP government has destroyed the economic independence of 70 lakh women in the State. Besides, the State government has also “failed” to control the prices of essential goods, provide systematic ‘darshan’ in temples, maintain Odia pride and purchase paddy from farmers.

The BJD meeting passed a political resolution on implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the 2029 polls according to the Nari Shakti Vandhan Act passed by Parliament.