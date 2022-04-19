BJD takes out rally on Biju's anniversary

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal district Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party unit on Monday took out a rally to mark former Chief Minister the late Biju Patnaik's 25th anniversary (Shradha Diwas). The rally was led by Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and State observer Bijayku Nayak from Baji Chowk to Mini stadium.

The BJD ground leaders and newly elected panchyati raj representatives of eight blocks participated, apart from women in large numbers, in the rally.

Later at a public meeting at Mini stadium, leaders glorified many pro-people schemes and yojanas, their recent victories in rural and urban elections at the meeting. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government has introduced schemes from birth to death of every Odia person; taking strides in development and welfare of people in State, leaders said.

The pro-people yojana continues to bring repeated victories in every election from rural to general elections, claimed the MLA.