BJD to stage protest on Sept 15 over fertiliser crisis

Bhubaneswar: Alleging that Odisha’s BJP government has failed to meet the fertiliser requirement of farmers, the Opposition BJD on Friday said it will stage a protest near Raj Bhavan on September 15. The BJD’s announcement came a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi claimed that there was no shortage of fertiliser for the ongoing kharif crop cultivation in Odisha.

The BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma and Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, at a press conference here, however, rejected the Chief Minister’s claim and alleged that the State government was “misleading” the farmers, who constitute 70 per cent of the State’s population.

“We are demanding immediate supply of fertiliser to the farmers as they need it now. Any further delay in fertiliser supply would adversely affect the kharif crop,” Das Burma said. The fertiliser supplied by the government is not in an adequate amount, he said.

The CMO on Thursday in a statement had claimed that Odisha required a total of 9,55,000 tonnes of fertilisers for the 2025 kharif season (by September 30), and this entire quantity was allocated by the Central government.

Alleging that the State government’s repeated claim that fertiliser stocks are sufficient is “false”, Das Burma said a shortfall was reported in various districts. Citing instances, he said while Ganjam district submitted an indent of 19,561 metric tonnes (MT) of fertiliser, but it got only 10,640 MT.

While Bhadrak district sought 6,188 MT of fertiliser, it was supplied only 863 MT. Similarly, Balasore district demanded 2,600 MT and got only 900 MT, and Angul also received only 4.954 MT against its demand of 8,100 MT of fertiliser, the BJD said.

“There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of fertiliser across the State,” Das Burma said, adding that the farmers have now hit the streets and are blocking highways across the State to protest the shortage, even as the Chief Minister claims “no fertiliser crisis” in Odisha. Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik alleged that the fertiliser crisis has deepened in Odisha due to the “careless” attitude of the BJP government.

“Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda and sought his intervention. But no follow-up action is taken, leading to such a situation,” Mallik said.

Mallik recalled that about seven years ago, the work of Talcher fertiliser plant was started by the Central government, and then it was promised that the factory would be functional in 36 months. However, even after more than seven years, the plant has not become functional, she pointed out, holding the Centre responsible for the fertiliser crisis.