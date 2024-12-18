BJP accuses AAP govt of withholding CAG reports

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticised the previous Kejriwal government for allegedly suppressing 14 significant Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports since 2017-18.

He demanded the Delhi Assembly Speaker to convene a special session.

Sachdeva highlighted the irony that AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who once launched his political career by demanding transparency and accountability, was now "evading public disclosure of critical CAG findings, particularly concerning financial mismanagement."

He underscored that during 2011-12, Arvind Kejriwal rose to prominence by exposing CAG reports on expenditures during the Commonwealth Games and questioning the Congress government's alleged financial irregularities.

He pointed out that Kejriwal even ordered a probe against former CM Sheila Dikshit on February 6, 2014, based on a CAG report during his brief first tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Sachdeva accused the previous Kejriwal government of deliberately withholding CAG reports related to excise duty on liquor, pollution control, and other financial issues over the last several years.

"Between 2017 and 2022, 14 critical CAG reports were prepared, yet they were never tabled in the Delhi Assembly. The AAP government has suppressed these findings to avoid scrutiny over its financial irregularities," he asserted.