BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-India Politics After Distorted Map Displayed at CWC Venue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on the Congress Party, accusing it of promoting a distorted map of India during its recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The controversy stems from a banner displayed at the event, which the BJP claims omitted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin from India’s territorial map.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi sharply criticized the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in “appeasement politics” and suggested the map might be linked to the influence of George Soros, a Hungarian-American philanthropist who has been targeted by the BJP for allegedly backing critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trivedi pointed out that the map at the CWC venue did not include PoK and Aksai Chin, which are both integral parts of India. He stressed that this was not an isolated incident, recalling previous occurrences where Congress and its allies, including Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had displayed similar maps.

Trivedi also reminded the public of past actions by Congress leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, who were involved in similar controversies in 2020 and 2022.

The BJP spokesperson questioned whether these repeated incidents were mere coincidences or part of a deliberate strategy aimed at undermining India’s territorial integrity.

Trivedi also highlighted the Congress Party’s historical support for controversial statements, such as those made during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, where some individuals threatened the integrity of India’s northeastern borders, particularly the Siliguri Corridor, which is crucial for connecting the northeastern states with the rest of the country.

The BJP accused the Congress of engaging in divisive tactics and violating India’s constitutional commitment to unity and integrity. Trivedi further referenced statements by Congress leaders, including a remark by a Karnataka Congress leader calling for “nationhood” for the state due to its higher tax contributions.

AsHe also cited comments made by former Union minister Saifuddin Soz, who suggested that Kashmiris might seek independence if allowed to freely express their will.

Trivedi’s attack questioned whether Congress had plans to divide India along provincial, caste, and class lines, further asserting that the party’s actions were contributing to internal discord. He demanded clarity on whether Congress had established any internal committees or proposals aimed at continuing this “anti-India politics.”