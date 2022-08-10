BJP accuses JDU chief of insulting people's mandate

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ''insulting and betraying'' people's mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)'s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led Opposition.

BJP leaders noted that he had snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 over allegations of corruption against its leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked how he will justify the alliance with the party again.

They also threw the jibe ''Paltu Ram'' (one who keeps changing sides), first used by Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for Kumar, at the Janata Dal (United) leader and rejected claims that their party was undermining him.

RCP Singh, once a close aide of Kumar and now out of favour, also accused the CM of betraying the mandate of the 2020 Assembly polls in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.



He is making all kinds of excuses about his so-called problems with the BJP, Singh said, adding that as the Chief Minister Kumar had no reason to be upset.

He had prime ministerial ambition in 2013 and found a reason to separate with the BJP, and the same desire has gotten hold of him again, Singh said and mocked him as ''Paltu Ram'', noting that Tejashwi Yadav had used the term for him in 2017.