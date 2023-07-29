BJP announced the list of national office bearers

New Delhi: In the list of national office-bearers released by the BJP on Saturday, three veteran BJP leaders from Rajasthan, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, were kept in their prior positions. Vasundhara Raje will remain the party's national vice-president. Sunil Bansal has been maintained as National General Secretary, while Dr. Alka Singh Gurjar has been appointed as National Secretary. The national team was announced just ahead of party president JP Nadda's election meeting in Jaipur. For the second time in the last 15 days, Nadda is holding a meeting of Rajasthan leaders on Saturday.

The state is set to hold elections later this year. Instead of restricting them to a single state, the BJP's approach is to mobilize the mass base of leaders at the national level as well. The party has also attempted to imply that the polls in Rajasthan will be fought under collective leadership. However, all eyes will be on who will be appointed to lead the State Election Campaign Committee.

The internal battle in the Rajasthan BJP over the Chief Minister's face continues, and there have been rumors that elections would be held under collective leadership to resolve it. In Rajasthan, the party has directed senior leaders to avoid any type of scandal before the polls. That is why senior leaders make frequent visits, conveying the idea of fighting elections together.

The BJP is now waiting for the electoral committees to be formed. It must be noted that Vasundhara Raje is entrusted with the responsibility of any committee. Based on this, the situation regarding her role will be clear. Her supporters are likewise eagerly awaiting the announcement. There has been discussion of making her chairman of the campaign committee or the main election committee.



