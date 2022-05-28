BJP Announces Fortnightly Campaign To Celebrate 8 Years Of NDA Govt.

New Delhi, May 28: On the completion of the eight of forming a government at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a door-to-door campaign to spread a word about the accomplishments of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government.

BJP National General-Secretary Arun Singh has announced that the party will be celebrating 'Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan' (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor) from May 30th to June 14th across the country.

"All three points, service, good governance and welfare of the poor have been the primary focus of the Prime Minister led government…. On May 30th, Prime Minister, via P.M Care Fund, will distribute cheques to those orphaned children who lost their parents due to Covid as well as announce a scholarship for them. On the same day, party president J.P Nadda will speak to the media about the event as well as the various government schemes for the poor and its accomplishments," Arun Singh said.

While speaking to the media at the party's headquarters in New Delhi here on Saturday, the senior BJP leader said that on May 31st, P.M Modi will be speaking at a Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan (Welfare of the Poor Convention) from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and address the entire nation. As a part of this fortnightly celebration, 75 ministers will go to 75 difference locations across India. Singh announced that party workers will go to 15,734 mandals to hear the Prime Minister speak and organise the events.

On June 1st, all BJP state presidents will hold a press conference in their respective states to mark the occasion of 8 years of NDA government, and on June 3rd and 4th, BJP leaders will also speak about the accomplishments of the central government across 960 districts.

"BJP members, from district level to state level to national level, all will undertake 75 hours outreach work within these 15 days. In every village, ward and home, BJP workers will go to spread a word and commence a massive outreach program," Singh said.

The party has decided to observe different themes for each day from May 30th to June 14th, and will host varied events to reach out to the farmers, women and schedule caste, schedule tribe, O.B.Cs and other minorities. Apart from this, rallies will be carried out in different parts of the country in which central government ministers will also partake.