BJP announces statewide protest against price hike in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has strongly criticised the state government over the increase in taxes and commodity prices, calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “India’s number one in deceit.”

The party has also announced statewide protests against the price hikes, with dates to be finalised after the Ugadi festival.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, leader of the opposition R. Ashoka alleged, “No taxes were imposed in the budget, but a hidden agenda was followed, leading to post-budget increases in taxes and rates.”

The BJP will hold protests across Karnataka against these hikes. Ashoka noted that milk prices have been raised three times since the Congress-led government came to power, totaling a Rs 9 hike.

“Of this, no profit has been passed on to farmers, and incentives are still pending. The Congress had promised increased incentives in its manifesto, but nothing has been implemented yet,” he said.

Criticising the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka said it was full of falsehoods. “I had warned that a disaster was coming. Taxes should have been announced in the budget itself, but instead, they were raised afterward to deceive the public and garner media praise,” he charged.

“The entire economy depends on electricity and fuel. When their prices rise, the cost of all goods increases, making life harder for people. Meanwhile, the Rs 2,000 given under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is not helping the common man. The Guarantee Implementation Committee is a wasteful body through which Rs 150 crore is being unnecessarily spent on Congress workers,” Ashoka alleged.

He further criticized the government for increasing taxes just before Ugadi, even hiking milk prices -- an essential commodity during festivals. When questioned about the price rise, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna arrogantly responded that the government does not have currency-printing machines, Ashoka said.

Ashoka also attacked the government for failing to implement key infrastructure projects. “In the last 20 months, no reservoirs have been expanded, no dams have been built, and the Mekedatu project remains stagnant. In Bengaluru, a green cess has been imposed on garbage, while service charges in government hospitals have increased. ‘Brand Bengaluru’ has now turned into ‘Expensive Bengaluru,’” he said.

Defending the electricity rate hike, the government claimed it was due to a court order. Ashoka dismissed this justification, comparing it to saying, ‘not a son-in-law, but a daughter’s husband.’

Ashoka further targeted Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who recently stated that a water tariff hike was inevitable. “On the one hand, CM Siddaramaiah is increasing commodity prices; on the other, Deputy CM Shivakumar has declared that water tariffs will go up no matter what. Instead of prioritizing Karnataka’s needs, Shivakumar was busy hugging Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin in Chennai. He could have used the opportunity to push for clearing Tamil Nadu’s objections to the Mekedatu project,” Ashoka remarked.



